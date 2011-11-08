UPDATE 1-Scripps posts narrower-than-expected Q3 loss

* Q3 adj loss/shr $0.09 vs est loss/shr $0.13

* Q3 revenue $168 mln vs est $168.1 mln (Follows alerts)

Nov 8 Media company The E.W. Scripps Company posted a narrower-than-expected third-quarter loss, helped by higher local television advertising revenue.

For the third quarter, the company posted a loss from continuing operations of $10.7 million, or 19 cents per share, compared with income from continuing operations of $5.4 million, or 8 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company posted a loss from continuing operations of 9 cents per share.

Revenue for the quarter fell 8.6 percent to $168 million.

Local television advertising revenue rose 11 percent to $41.7 million.

Analysts, on average, expected a third-quarter loss of 13 cents per share, on revenue of $168.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company recorded a $9 million, pre-tax, non-cash charge on impairment of assets at four of its newspapers.

