UPDATE 1-Scripps posts narrower-than-expected Q3 loss

BRIEF-Glaukos Corp names Joseph Gilliam as CFO
* Joseph Gilliam to join Glaukos Corporation as chief financial officer and senior vice president of corporate development
* Q3 adj loss/shr $0.09 vs est loss/shr $0.13
* Q3 revenue $168 mln vs est $168.1 mln (Follows alerts)
Nov 8 Media company The E.W. Scripps Company posted a narrower-than-expected third-quarter loss, helped by higher local television advertising revenue.
For the third quarter, the company posted a loss from continuing operations of $10.7 million, or 19 cents per share, compared with income from continuing operations of $5.4 million, or 8 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company posted a loss from continuing operations of 9 cents per share.
Revenue for the quarter fell 8.6 percent to $168 million.
Local television advertising revenue rose 11 percent to $41.7 million.
Analysts, on average, expected a third-quarter loss of 13 cents per share, on revenue of $168.1 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company recorded a $9 million, pre-tax, non-cash charge on impairment of assets at four of its newspapers.
* Ja solar holdings co ltd - china export & credit insurance corporation provided export buyer's credit insurance to export around 300 MW JA solar modules
* Evolving Systems signs multi-year managed services deal with Southeast Asia Wireless Carrier for customer acquisition, activation and upsell