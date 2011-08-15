UPDATE 1-Scripps to buy Virgin Media stake in UKTV

(Adds details, quote)
LONDON Aug 15 Virgin Media said on
Monday it had sold its 50 percent stake in UKTV, home to 10
channels including Dave and GOLD, to Scripps Networks
for 239 million pounds as part of its strategy to move away from
content production.
Scripps, which will also pay about 100 million pounds ($162
million)to acquire the outstanding preferred stock and debt owed
by UKTV to Virgin Media, said the deal would support its
strategy of international expansion in key markets.
"UKTV is a significant opportunity for Scripps Networks
Interactive to participate in a thriving multi-channel, dual
revenue stream media business in one of the world`s largest
television markets," said Kenneth W. Lowe, chief executive of
Scripps Networks Interactive.
UKTV was formed in 1997 and attracts about 36 million
viewers a month across its portfolio of 10 lifestyle,
entertainment and non-fiction programming channels. The other 50
percent is held by BBC Worldwide, the commercial arm of the
public broadcaster.
For Virgin Media, the deal fits with its strategy of
focussing more on providing high speed broadband and technology
to access content, instead of producing the content themselves.
($1 = 0.614 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton)