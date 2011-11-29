New Issue-Scripps Network Interactive sells $500 mln notes

BRIEF-Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 29 Scripps Network Interactive Inc SNI.N late on Monday sells $500 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
JP Morgan and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: AMT $500 MLN COUPON 2.70 PCT MATURITY 12/15/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.878 FIRST PAY 6/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 2.726 SETTLEMENT 12/1/2011 S&P A-MINUS SPREAD 180 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.