版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 29日 星期二 23:43 BJT

New Issue-Scripps Network Interactive sells $500 mln notes

  Nov 29 Scripps Network Interactive Inc SNI.N
late on Monday sells $500 million of senior unsecured notes,
said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
 JP Morgan and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.
BORROWER:
AMT $500 MLN      COUPON 2.70 PCT      MATURITY  12/15/2016
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.878     FIRST PAY  6/15/2012
MOODY'S Baa1      YIELD 2.726          SETTLEMENT 12/1/2011
S&P A-MINUS       SPREAD 180 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A          MORE THAN TREAS     MAKE-WHOLE CALL 30 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐