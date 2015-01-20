版本:
BRIEF-SE Swiss Estates announces listing of new shares and participation certificates

Jan 20 SE Swiss Estates AG :

* Has applied for listing of 55,050 shares with nominal value of 10 Swiss francs($11) each and 455,950 participation certificates with nominal value of 10 Swiss francs each following the capital increase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8780 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
