SeaChange profit misses Street estimates; expects weak 3rd qtr

BRIEF-Tessco Technologies signs deal with Gear4 as exclusive U.S. distributor
* Tessco Technologies signs deal with Gear4 as exclusive U.S. distributor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 5 SeaChange International reported second-quarter adjusted profit below Wall Street expectations, hurt by a sharp drop in gross margins, and the video management software maker forecast weak third-quarter earnings.
Shares of the Acton, Massachusetts-based company fell 18 percent to $7.01 in extended trading on Wednesday.
The company, whose products and services facilitate the storage, management and distribution of video, television programming and advertising content, expects a third-quarter adjusted profit of 4 cents to 6 cents a share.
It forecast revenue of $37 million to $40 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 13 cents per share, before items, on revenue of $39.5 million for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company posted a net loss of $5.3 million, or 16 cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with net income of $787,000, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.
Gross margin as a percentage of sales fell 13 percent due to a $1.8 million inventory writedown and a decrease in back office and advertising maintenance and professional revenue, the company said.
Excluding items, SeaChange earned 4 cents per share, well short of Wall street expectations of 8 cents per share.
Total revenue dropped 4 percent to $36.7 million but marginally beat analysts' expectations.
The company's customers include Cablevision, Comcast and Cox Communications.
SeaChange's shares, which have risen 19 percent since the start of this year, closed at $8.60 on the Nasdaq.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 27 Accountants and Oscar officials on Monday were investigating how a meticulous procedure for announcing Academy Awards winners went disastrously awry, snatching a best picture victory from musical "La La Land" and handing it instead to "Moonlight."
Feb 27 Gregory Abel, chief executive of the energy unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, was awarded $17.52 million in compensation last year, mainly in the form of a bonus, a regulatory filing shows.