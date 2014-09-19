Billionaire John Fredriksen: I am committed to Seadrill

RPT-COLUMN-China still hungry for copper, but not in refined form: Andy Home
* Graphic on China's trade in refined copper: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oMfYOy
Sept 19 Shipping billionaire John Fredriksen reaffirmed on Friday its commitment to Seadrill, the world's largest rig company by market capitalisation, whose shares have fallen a quarter in value since the beginning of the year.
"I consider my stake in Seadrill a long term investment and investors can rest assured that no divestment is considered for foreseeable future," Fredriksen said in a statement.
Separately, Seadrill said Fredriksen's long-time collaborator Tor Olav Troeim will not seek re-election to the company's board.
"Tor Olav Troeim has decided not to stand for re-election to the Board of Directors in order to focus his efforts on developing (liquefied natural gas shipping firm) Golar LNG ," Seadrill said in a statement. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)
* Graphic on China's trade in refined copper: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oMfYOy
MEXICO CITY, April 27 Mexican Coke bottler Arca Continental plans to ramp up its capital expenditures by 43 percent, to 10 billion pesos ($525.6 million), this year as it starts a new U.S. venture, the company said Thursday.
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei set to post strong gains for the week