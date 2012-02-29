UPDATE 1-Oil driller Seadrill may hike future dividend

* Offers dividend $0.80/share vs 0.76 seen in Reuters poll
* May hike future dividend payouts due to good prospects
* Q4 net loss $82 mln, v $348 mln forecast excl. writedown
* Shares up 0.6 percent
By Gwladys Fouche
OSLO, Feb 29 Seadrill, the
world's largest offshore oil driller by market value, may hike
its future dividend payouts as it continues to benefit from a
booming market for oil exploration and a modern rig fleet highly
in demand after the BP oil spill.
Seadrill, whose main owner is shipping tycoon John "Big
Wolf" Fredriksen, has enjoyed good times in recent months
despite global economic uncertainty, with high oil prices
sustaining demand for offshore rigs used by energy firms to
drill for oil and gas deposits under the seabed.
Its rigs are more modern than those of previous market
leader Transocean, which Seadrill overtook in market
value last year, as Transocean struggles with the continuing
fallout from the accident on its Deepwater Horizon rig.
On Wednesday the Oslo-listed firm proposed a quarterly
dividend of 0.80 crown per share, compared to analysts' median
forecast for 0.76 crown in a Reuters poll, but reported a net
loss for the fourth quarter of $82 million, due to a $463
million writedown announced on Monday.
It also saw its operating profit in the first quarter
slightly better or in line with the one for the fourth quarter.
"The board is excited about the developments in the market
and the way the company is positioned to benefit from recent
trends and market developments," the firm said in a statement.
"The board is confident that this growth will contribute to
growth in earnings and potential for increasing the cash
dividend going forward."
The prospects of higher dividend payouts drove Seadrill's
shares upwards, said analysts.
"The dividend was higher than expected. Seadrill indicates
strong markets will continue to distribute quite solid dividends
going forward of 80 cents or above," said Sondre Stormyr, an
analyst at Oslo-based firm Swedbank First Securities.
Shares in Seadrill were up 0.61 percent at 1236 GMT,
outperforming an European oil and gas index up 0.49
percent and an Oslo benchmark index up 0.3 percent.
Seadrill gave no further detail on Wednesday about its
planned billion-dollar listing of its Brazilian unit Seabras,
whose share offering is expected in April.
But it said it would post a $68 million profit in the first
quarter from the sale of its 3.5 percent stake in fellow driller
Ensco, owner of the world's No.2 offshore drilling
fleet. Last year Seadrill and Ensco battled for the control of
drilling firm Pride, a battle Ensco won.
HIGHER COSTS IN RIG SECTOR
Like some of its peers, Seadrill warned that costs in the
red-hot rig industry were rising, particularly in countries that
are attracting record activity by oil majors keen to tap rich
oil and gas reserves.
"Seadrill observes that there are increases in cost levels
particularly in regions like Angola and Brazil," it said.
U.S.-based Noble saw its overall costs associated
with contract drilling in the fourth quarter increased by 15
percent to $383 million, the owner of the world's third-largest
offshore drilling fleet said in January.
"All in all (Seadrill's) underlying earnings are lower due
to higher costs we see across the industry," said Stormyr.
Seadrill posted a net loss for the fourth quarter of $82
million, compared with a $254 million profit in the same period
last year, lagging a mean forecast of a $348 million profit,
which excluded a $463 million writedown announced on Monday.
Higher costs played some part in the lower-than-expected
profit, but the main factor was the $463 million writedown
related to its investments in well company Archer.
Seadrill owns nearly 40 percent of Archer, whose share value
has dived 59 percent in a year. Its chief executive was replaced
in January.