Seadrill signs rig deals worth $1.8 bln in Mexico

OSLO Feb 18 Seadrill, the world's
biggest offshore driller by market value, will rent out five of
its jack-up rigs to Mexican oil firm Pemex with expected
revenues of more than $1.8 billion over a six-year period, the
Oslo listed firm said on Tuesday.
The rig company will also establish a joint venture with an
investment fund controlled by Fintech Advisory Inc, which will
own the rigs working for Pemex.
The new company, called SeaMex, will be owned 50 percent by
Seadrill and 50 percent by the Fintech fund.
Seadrill announced in November it had signed letters of
intent to rent out the five rigs, of which four have now been
finalized. The deal for the fifth rig is expected to be signed
in the second quarter of 2014, it said.