Seadrill kickstarts North Atlantic Drilling IPO On NYSE

BRIEF-Golden ocean group enters deals to buy 16 modern dry bulk vessels
* Entered into agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in all-share deal where co to issue in 17.8 million consideration shares
OSLO Nov 11 Seadrill, the world's largest offshore driller by market capitalisation, has begun the process of listing its spin-off company North Atlantic Drilling on the New York Stock Exchange, it said on Monday.
Morgan Stanley will be the global coordinator and lead bookrunner for the IPO.
* Entered into agreements to acquire 16 modern dry bulk vessels in all-share deal where co to issue in 17.8 million consideration shares
* believes Ontario Securities Commission and British Columbia Securities Commission will find shareholder applications to be without merit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CEO Steven Hilton's FY 2016 total compensation was $7.36 million versus $5.53 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2oqMgig Further company coverage: