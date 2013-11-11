版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 11日 星期一

Seadrill kickstarts North Atlantic Drilling IPO On NYSE

OSLO Nov 11 Seadrill, the world's largest offshore driller by market capitalisation, has begun the process of listing its spin-off company North Atlantic Drilling on the New York Stock Exchange, it said on Monday.

Morgan Stanley will be the global coordinator and lead bookrunner for the IPO.

