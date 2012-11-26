BRIEF-Seadrill expects improvement in Q4

OSLO Nov 26 SEADRILL
* Says not satisfied with the operational performance in the
third quarter.
* The operational performance so far in the fourth quarter,
while still being impacted by the subsea issues experienced in
the third quarter, is trending back to normal
* Income from tender rig sale these funds are not likely to
be distributed as extraordinary dividends, but are more likely
to be used to support investments
* Anticipates a significant improvement in the operating
results in the fourth quarter 2012 results