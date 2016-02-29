Moody's lowers Seadrill Partners' rating by three notches

Feb 29 Moody's Investors Service downgraded Seadrill Partners LLC's corporate family rating by three notches, reflecting continued deterioration of the offshore drilling market.

The ratings agency said on Monday it lowered the company's rating to Caa2 from B2.

Moody's, which has a negative outlook on the offshore drilling company, expects it is at risk of breaching covenants by 2017. (bit.ly/1XWddXk)

Parent company Seadrill Ltd said on Feb. 25 that it would present a refinancing plan in the first half of this year to address its $10 billion debt.

