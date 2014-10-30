版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 30日 星期四

BRIEF-Seadrill Partners appoints Keith MacDonald to board

Oct 30 Seadrill Partners LLC :

* Seadrill Partners appointed Keith MacDonald to its board of directors to fill a vacancy. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)
