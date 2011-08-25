UPDATE 1-Seadrill sees strong demand, Q2 lags fcast

(Adds detail)

* Q2 operating profit $430 mln vs $446 mln forecast

* Offers dividend of $0.75 per share

* Shares down 0.7 percent

OSLO, Aug 25 Oslo-listed offshore driller Seadrill said it continued to see strong demand for its oil rigs as it reported second-quarter core earnings below forecasts.

Seadrill, the world's second-largest ultra-deepwater driller, said it was also offering a dividend of $0.75 per share, in line with a new dividend policy announced in the first quarter.

"We see sound demand for premium drilling units in conventional waters as contracting activity has improved significantly over the course of the year," it said in a statement.

Second-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to $430 million, compared with $383 million in the same period last year, and below the mean forecast of $446 million in a Reuters poll.

Newer high-quality oil rigs have been more in demand in the wake of the Deepwater Horizon rig accident last year that led to the worst oil spill in U.S. history. High oil prices have also boosted demand.

Shares in Seadrill were down 0.7 percent at 0726 GMT while the Oslo benchmark index was up 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Oslo newsroom; Editing by Mike Nesbit)