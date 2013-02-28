Seadrill Q4 profit misses on poor deepwater operations

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
COPENHAGEN Feb 28 Offshore oil driller Seadrill underperformed already lowered expectations in the fourth quarter and said it would review its deepwater operations after its poor performance for the second quarter in a row, it said on Thursday.
The Oslo-listed firm posted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciations and amortisation (EBITDA) of $604 million in the October-December period, up from $575 million in year-ago period and below the mean forecast of $619 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The company warned on Jan. 31 that it had suffered unexpected downtime for its deepwater rigs in the fourth quarter while administrative costs were above historic norms.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.