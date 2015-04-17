Seadrill unit says delays Rosneft deal again

OSLO, April 17 North Atlantic Drilling, a subsidiary of offshore rig firm Seadrill, said on Friday it had delayed a cooperation deal with Russia's Rosneft till the end of May 2017, and said terms of the agreement is to be renegotiated.

"Today, all parties have mutually agreed to extend the termination date...whereby any party can terminate the Framework Agreement and/or any offshore drilling contracts at any time prior to May 31, 2017 at no cost," North Atlantic Drilling said in a statement.

Under the deal, which in November last year was delayed till end-May this year, North Atlantic Drilling would buy around 150 land rigs from Rosneft and the Russian oil giant would take a roughly 30 percent stake in the company. Seadrill, the world's biggest rig operator by market capitalisation, would remain the majority shareholder.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)