UPDATE 1-Statoil to use Seadrill rig offshore Canada

OSLO May 14 Statoil is to use
Seadrill's semi-submersible West Aquarius deepwater
drilling rig for 2012-2013 exploration activities offshore
Newfoundland, Canada, leasing the rig from Exxon Mobil.
"Starting late 2012, Statoil will begin a three-well
drilling program, offshore Newfoundland, including two
exploration wells in the Flemish Pass Basin as well as an
exploration well in the Jeanne d'Arc Basin," Statoil said in a
statement.
Statoil has exploration rights in two areas of the Flemish
Pass Basin offshore Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada, and
will be the operator in both licences with a 50 percent stake,
while its partners Chevron and Repsol have 40
and 10 percent respectively.
Statoil did not specify at what rate the rig was to be
hired.
The rig has been leased from Exxon Mobil, which last
November signed a two-year contract for West Aquarius.