Seadrill Partners declares $0.445 per unit cash distribution

RPT-UPDATE 2-Fitch cuts Italy's debt rating; cites weak growth, political risk
* Cites high debt, bank woes, backloading fiscal consolidation
OSLO Jan 29 Seadrill Partners LLC
* The board of directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution with respect to the quarter ended December 31, 2013 of $0.445 per unit
* The cash distribution represents an increase of 4.1% from the third quarter of 2013.
* This increase, as already announced, relates to the acquisition of the tender rig T-16 and the Company's management recommendation to the Board to increase the quarterly distribution rate as a result in respect of the quarter ending December 31, 2013.
* This cash distribution will be paid on February 14, 2014 to all unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2014.
April 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says Janssen Holding GmbH, a Swiss subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, published the provisional notice of the end result of its all-cash public tender offer in Switzerland to acquire all publicly held shares of Actelion Ltd