Seadrill Partners declares $0.445 per unit cash distribution

OSLO Jan 29 Seadrill Partners LLC

* The board of directors has declared a quarterly cash distribution with respect to the quarter ended December 31, 2013 of $0.445 per unit

* The cash distribution represents an increase of 4.1% from the third quarter of 2013.

* This increase, as already announced, relates to the acquisition of the tender rig T-16 and the Company's management recommendation to the Board to increase the quarterly distribution rate as a result in respect of the quarter ending December 31, 2013.

* This cash distribution will be paid on February 14, 2014 to all unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 7, 2014.