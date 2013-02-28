版本:
BRIEF-Seadrill partners says deepwater rig market contracting slows

Feb 28 Seadrill Partners

* The ultradeepwater market remains competitive, but the pace of contracting experienced during the last year has slowed down

* Dayrates are stabilizing at 2012 levels with the most recent contracted dayrates ranging from US$580,000$620,000.
