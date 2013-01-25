版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 25日 星期五

BRIEF-Seadrill Partners declares $0.2906 dividend for Q4

OSLO Jan 25 Seadrill Partners LLC : * Sdlp - Seadrill Partners LLC fourth quarter 2012 cash distribution * Says quarterly cash distribution with respect to the quarter ended December

31, 2012, of US$0.2906 per unit
