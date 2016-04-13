Seagate estimates disappointing rev as demand falls in China

April 13 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate
Technology Plc estimated third-quarter revenue and
adjusted gross margin below its forecast due to reduced demand
for its products, primarily in China.
The company, which estimated revenue of about $2.6 billion
and adjusted gross margin of 23 percent for the quarter ended
April 1, also cited its decision to not aggressively participate
in the low-capacity notebook market.
The company had forecast revenue of about $2.7 billion and
adjusted gross margin of about 25.6 percent for the quarter.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)