Seagate estimates disappointing rev as demand falls in China

April 13 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc estimated third-quarter revenue and adjusted gross margin below its forecast due to reduced demand for its products, primarily in China.

The company, which estimated revenue of about $2.6 billion and adjusted gross margin of 23 percent for the quarter ended April 1, also cited its decision to not aggressively participate in the low-capacity notebook market.

The company had forecast revenue of about $2.7 billion and adjusted gross margin of about 25.6 percent for the quarter. (Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)