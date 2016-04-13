UPDATE 1-Seagate estimates disappointing rev as demand falls in China

(Adds details, shares)
April 13 Seagate Technology Plc
estimated third-quarter revenue and adjusted gross margin below
its forecast due to reduced demand for its storage devices,
primarily in China.
The hard-disk drive maker, which has been expanding into
cloud storage products to make up for a declining PC market,
also blamed its decision to not aggressively participate in the
low-capacity notebook market.
Seagate estimated revenue of about $2.6 billion and adjusted
gross margin of 23 percent for the quarter ended April 1.
The company had earlier forecast revenue of about $2.7
billion and adjusted gross margin of about 25.6 percent for the
quarter. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $2.7
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Seagate's shares were down about 3.5 percent in extended
trading. Up to Wednesday close, they had fallen 7.5 percent this
year.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)