Seagate profit falls 27 pct

BRIEF-Arcos Dorados prices private placement of its 5.875 pct senior notes due 2027
* Arcos Dorados prices private placement of its 5.875% senior notes due 2027 and announces early tender results of its 2023 notes
Oct 28 Hard disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc reported a 27 percent drop in quarterly profit as falling personal computer sales hurt revenue.
Net income fell to $427 million, or $1.16 per share, in the first quarter, from $582 million, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned $1.29 per share.
Revenue fell 6 percent to $3.49 billion.
The company, which competes with Western Digital Corp and Toshiba Corp, increased its quarterly cash dividend by 5 cents to 43 cents per share payable on Nov. 26.
* CubeSmart announces pricing of 4.375% senior unsecured notes due 2023 and 4.000% senior unsecured notes due 2025
