REFILE-Hard disk maker Seagate quarterly revenue slides 24 pct

July 24 Hard disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc reported a two-thirds drop in quarterly profit as revenue slid 24 percent.

Net income fell to $348 million, or 94 cents per share in the fourth quarter, from $1.01 billion, or $2.37 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue for the company, which dominates the hard drive market along with rival Western Digital, fell to $3.43 billion from $4.5 billion a year earlier.