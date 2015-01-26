UPDATE 3-Weak retail business in Europe hits Seagate revenue

* Second-qtr revenue $3.70 bln vs est. $3.74 bln
* Sees third-qtr revenue of $3.45 bln vs. est $3.59 bln
* Shares fall almost 12 pct
(Adds analyst comments, updates share movement)
By Arathy S Nair and Subrat Patnaik
Jan 26 Hard-drive maker Seagate Technology Plc's
revenue forecast for the current quarter fell well short
of analyst estimates, largely due to weakness in Europe, sending
the company's shares down as much as 12 percent.
The company, which gets about two-thirds of its revenue from
original equipment manufacturers including PC makers, also
reported weaker-than-expected revenue for the second quarter.
"We are tempered somewhat by the instability of European
business environment as well as commodity and currency
volatility throughout the world," Chief Executive Steve Luczo
said on a conference call with analysts on Monday.
Seagate's retail business in Europe, which accounts for
about 20 percent of the company's revenue, shrank about 5
percent in the December quarter, Luczo said.
The pricing pressure Seagate is experiencing in both its
enterprise and retail businesses are stronger than investors
had expected, Longbow Research analyst Joseph Wittine said.
Research firm IDC estimates that worldwide PC shipments fell
2.4 percent in last quarter of 2014 as consumers shift to
smartphones and tablets. (bit.ly/1BWnAkz)
To help make up for a declining PC market, Seagate and rival
Western Digital Corp are expanding into the growing
market for products that help store data in the cloud.
Seagate forecast third-quarter revenue of about $3.45
billion, well below analysts' average estimate of $3.59 billion.
Net income attributable to Seagate in the second quarter
ended Jan. 2 rose to $933 million, or $2.78 per share, from $428
million, or $1.24 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, company earned $1.35 per share. Revenue
rose to $3.70 billion from $3.53 billion. Analysts on average
had expected earnings of $1.35 per share on revenue of $3.74
billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Seagate's shares were down 9 percent at $58.25 in late
morning trading on the Nasdaq, while Western Digital's shares
were down 8 percent at $97.63.
Wittine said pricing pressures would also weigh on Western
Digital, which reports results on Tuesday.
Up to Friday's close, Seagate's shares had risen about 18
percent in the last year. Western Digital's shares had risen
about 27 percent.
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru;
Editing by Kirti Pandey, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Ted Kerr)