Hard-drive maker Seagate's revenue slips 3.1 pct

Jan 24 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc reported a 3.1 percent drop in quarterly revenue, hurt by a fall in prices and slowing demand.

The company's revenue fell to $2.89 billion from $2.99 billion a year earlier.

Net income rose to $297 million, or $1 per share, in the second quarter ended Dec. 30, from $165 million, or 55 cents per share. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Anya George Tharakan; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)