UPDATE 2-Seagate Tech invites ValueAct in as major shareholder

By Michael Flaherty
Sept 9 Seagate Technology Plc has
invited ValueAct Capital in as an investor, selling a roughly 4
percent stake to the activist hedge fund, which will also get a
front-row view of its board meetings, the hard-drive maker said
on Friday.
ValueAct will receive an "observer board" position that will
give it access to directors and their deliberations, but not
voting power, as part of the share purchase, whose price was not
disclosed. Seagate stock was up 3 percent at $37.40 in morning
trading.
Seagate said in a statement that it had reached out to
ValueAct to take part in the investment - a twist on the normal
activist engagement, which almost always involves the hedge fund
approaching the company first.
Activists have aggressively targeted U.S. companies over the
last five years, pushing for better cash management, leadership
changes and new strategies.
Companies often resist activist campaigns, and sometimes the
contention results in a proxy fight, where the hedge fund tries
to replace board members with its own nominees.
"Seagate approached ValueAct to execute this transaction and
become an investor in our company, given their commitment to and
success in creating long-term value for the companies in which
they invest," Seagate Chief Executive Officer Steve Luczo said
in the statement.
Some other companies have also been more receptive toward
activists in the last year. Industrial conglomerate General
Electric, for example, said it welcomed Trian Partners'
purchase of a stake in October.
ValueAct will obtain 9.5 million Seagate shares through a
so-called secondary block trade, the company said. That means
that rather than buying shares on the open market, it will
exchange them with an existing Seagate investor, who was not
identified.
The sale, which Seagate expects to complete by the end of
the month, will make ValueAct one of its largest shareholders.
ValueAct's recent investments include a $1.1 billion stake
in investment bank Morgan Stanley, where the firm has not
yet demanded a board seat or agitated for major changes. The San
Francisco-based fund also said in July that it bought a 6.8
percent stake in railcar maker Trinity Industries Inc
worth around $111 million.
ValueAct, which with more than $16 billion under management
is one of the largest activist investors, has invested in
Seagate before.
Other tech industry investments by ValueAct include
Microsoft Corp, where it has a board seat. The firm
also had a stake in Adobe Systems Inc that it sold.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)