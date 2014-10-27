版本:
Seagate revenue up 8.5 pct on demand for PC, cloud products

Oct 27 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc reported an 8.5 pct rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its personal computer and cloud storage products.

Net income attributable to Seagate fell to $381 million, or $1.13 per share for the first quarter ended Oct. 3, from $427 million, or $1.16 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $3.79 billion from $3.49 billion. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R and Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
