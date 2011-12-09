BRIEF-Seagate unit to expand Thai operations in Feb 2012

BANGKOK Dec 9 Seagate Technology
:
* Seagate Technology (Thailand) Ltd announced an investmenet
of about 1 billion baht ($30 million) to open a new building for
read-write head manufacturing in northeastern province Nakhon
Ratchasrima
* The project includes the construction of a new building
and equipment, which is scheduled to be in operation from
February 2012
* The new facility will potentially create several thousand
new jobs when the plant is fully operational and running at
maximum production capacity, it said in a statement
* The company's component and disk drive factories in
Thailand have not been directly affected by flooding, but its
hard disk drives operations have been impacted due to external
component supply constraints
* Expects hard disk drive supply will be significantly
constrained for several quarters due to extensive flooding in
Thailand, but the company's ability to produce and ship hard
disk drives will gradually improve throughout 2012
* For the December 2011 quarter, the company believes the
industry will ship between 110-120 million units($1 = 30.00
Baht)