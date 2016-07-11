Seagate expects lower fourth-quarter revenue

BRIEF-Perk Inc receives court approval relating to plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 11 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc estimated revenue of about $2.65 billion for the fourth quarter ended July 1, lower than a year earlier.
The company also said it would cut about 6,500 jobs, or 14 percent of its global workforce, by the end of fiscal 2017. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.
* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings' fiscal 2016 duty-free sales likely to shrink to 50 billion yen for year ending in March from 60 billion yen the year earlier - Nikkei