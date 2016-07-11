Seagate expects lower fourth-quarter revenue

July 11 Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc estimated revenue of about $2.65 billion for the fourth quarter ended July 1, lower than a year earlier.

The company also said it would cut about 6,500 jobs, or 14 percent of its global workforce, by the end of fiscal 2017. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)