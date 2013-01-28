BRIEF-Seagate Technology shares turn lower in after-hours trade; last down 5.6 pct

BRIEF-Okta Inc shares open at $23.56 in debut, above IPO price of $17.00 per share
* Okta Inc shares open at $23.56 in debut, above IPO price of $17.00 per share Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Jan 28 Seagate Technology PLC : * Shares turned lower in after-hours trading and were last down 5.6 percent.
* Okta Inc shares open at $23.56 in debut, above IPO price of $17.00 per share Further company coverage:
* Deutsche shares down 1.8 percent (Releads, adds CEO comments)
April 7 Bank of Montreal, Canada's fourth-biggest lender, said on Friday its Chief Operating Officer Darryl White will step up to be chief executive in November, succeeding Bill Downe who will retire.