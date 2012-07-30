Seagate's quarterly profit rises

July 30 Hard drive maker Seagate Technology Plc's fourth-quarter profit rose nearly nine fold to $1.01 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned $2.41 per share.

Revenue for the three-month period ended June 29 increased 57 percent to $4.48 billion.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $2.51 per share on $4.56 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.