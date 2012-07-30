Seagate's quarterly profit rises

BRIEF-PNM Resources sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 30 Hard drive maker Seagate Technology Plc's fourth-quarter profit rose nearly nine fold to $1.01 billion.
Excluding items, the company earned $2.41 per share.
Revenue for the three-month period ended June 29 increased 57 percent to $4.48 billion.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of $2.51 per share on $4.56 billion in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* It will not be proceeding with non-brokered private placement announced January 20, 2017