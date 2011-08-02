UPDATE 1-Sealed Air CFO resigns

* CFO Kelsey moving to a privately held company
* Treasurer Tod Christie made interim CFO
(Follows alerts)
Aug 2 Sealed Air Corp said Chief
Financial Officer David Kelsey is leaving, effective Aug. 12, to
join a privately held company in the Midwest.
Sealed Air, best known for its Bubble Wrap and Jiffy
envelopes, said it has initiated a search to fill the CFO
position. The company also named its treasurer and corporate
officer Tod Christie as the interim CFO.
Shares of the company closed at $21.34 on Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)