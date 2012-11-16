版本:
New Issue - Sealed Air sells $425 mln in notes

Nov 16 Sealed Air Corp on Thursday sold
$425 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The amount of the deal was decreased from the originally
planned $825 million in two tranches. 
    Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Agricole,
Morgan Stanley and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for
the sale.

BORROWER: SEALED AIR 

AMT $425 MLN    COUPON 6.5 PCT     MATURITY    11/15/2020
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   05/15/2013 
MOODY'S B1      YIELD 6.5 PCT      SETTLEMENT  11/28/2012   
S&P BB-MINUS    SPREAD 520 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

