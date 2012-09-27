版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 28日

BRIEF-H Partners says opposes Sealy sale to Tempur-Pedic

Sept 27 Sealy Corp : * Shareholder h partners says Tempur Pedic International Inc -offer for

Sealy "drastically undervalues" the company * H partners says it "opposes the contemplated sale of Sealy to Tempur

Pedic-for $2.20 per share * H partners says it reserves right to pursue legal remedies to protect value

of its investment and will scrutinize the actions taken by Kkr & Co LP

