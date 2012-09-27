版本:
BRIEF-Moody's puts Sealy ratings on review for upgrade

Sept 27 Sealy Corp : * Moody's places sealy's ratings on review for upgrade * Rpt-moody's places sealy's ratings on review for upgrade

