UPDATE 1-H Partners says to withhold votes for Sealy directors

April 12 Sealy Corp's second-biggest
stockholder, H Partners Management LLC, said it intends to
withhold votes for all of Sealy's director nominees at the
mattress maker's upcoming shareholder meeting.
H Partners criticized the company's top shareholder KKR & Co
LP in March for wiping out most of Sealy's market value
and saddling it with debt.
Sealy's third-largest shareholder, FPR Partners, also joined
H Partners in its criticism of the company's board.
"Sealy's board of director nominees must be held accountable
for overseeing significant value destruction," said Usman Nabi,
Partner at H Partners. H Partners holds about 15.3 percent of
the company's shares.
Sealy, which has fallen behind rivals like Tempur-Pedic
and Select Comfort, will hold its annual
shareholder meeting on April 18.
Shares of the company closed at $2.13 on Thursday on the New
York Stock Exchange.