UPDATE 1-Sealy loses perch as rivals tap into Boomers' health fears

By Mihir Dalal
May 10 More than a hundred years ago, U.S.
mattress maker Sealy Corp launched an advertising
campaign with the line, "Sleeping on a Sealy is like sleeping on
a cloud."
That line and several mattress innovations helped make Sealy
the No. 1 U.S. mattress brand, a position it has held for
decades.
However, the company is now in danger of being toppled, as
it struggles to tap the surging demand for specialty beds that
are wooing aging Baby Boomers with claims of their health
benefits.
Sealy's sales have barely budged since 2009, while new
products backed by catchy marketing and an improving economy
have fueled explosive growth at Tempur-Pedic International Inc
and Select Comfort Corp, which specialize in
foam-based and adjustable-air mattresses.
"You have the ubiquitous advertising of Tempur-Pedic and
Select Comfort and others, and consumers believe that the foam
mattress is the solution to what ails them," said Barrie Brown,
a consultant and former CEO of retailer Mattress Giant, recently
acquired by bigger rival Mattress Firm Holding Corp.
Companies that make the more traditional beds containing
coil springs have tried to jump on to the specialty train, but
while Serta and Simmons -- both owned by Ares Management LLC and
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan -- have released successful
products, Sealy has fallen behind.
An external spokeswoman for Sealy, Gemma Hart, said that the
company has a long-term goal of controlling 20 percent of the
U.S. specialty market, and was "pleased" with the retailer and
consumer feedback it received for its new gel-foam based Optimum
line after distribution began late April.
But analysts and industry executives said that Sealy --
which has held the top spot due to its dominance in innerspring
-- was slow to come up with new products in the higher-margin
specialty business, and more importantly, did not spend enough
money on marketing even when it had the products.
Even the Optimum line was announced a full year behind
Serta's hit iComfort series.
Sealy has also confused shoppers by selling under too many
labels.
"It's difficult to build a brand and grow awareness of it
and loyalty for it, but it becomes even more tough when you have
so many different brands," KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst
Bradley Thomas said.
Sealy controlled nearly 14 percent of the U.S. mattress
market as of December 2011, ahead of Serta's 13.4 percent,
Simmons' 11.9 percent and Tempur-Pedic's 11.2 percent, according
to research firm IBISWorld.
STOCK SLUMBERS
Investors have taken note of Sealy's troubles that have led
to the company posting losses in three of the past four years.
The stock has shed over 90 percent of its value since it was
taken public by KKR & Co LP in 2006. Over the same
period, Tempur-Pedic shares have soared more than three-fold,
while Select Comfort's stock has risen by more than 10 percent.
Investors have heaped criticism on Sealy's management and
its largest shareholder, KKR, blaming them for the plunge in the
stock price and for saddling the company with debt, even as the
private equity firm squeezed out high consultancy fees.
"When a rival comes out with a product outselling Sealy,
they are very slow to react. A lot of that is due to the PE firm
over-focusing on the cost side of the business versus what
happens on the sales side," consultant Brown said.
'BITE THE BULLET'
To better compete with Tempur-Pedic -- which used technology
originally developed by NASA in its foam mattresses -- and
Select Comfort, Sealy and other innerspring mattress makers will
have to sharply increase their advertising to consumers.
The innerspring companies have traditionally relied on
retailers for marketing by giving them ad allowances. But
Tempur-Pedic's success with TV ads, including the famous "wine
glass test", has forced innerspring companies to spend more
money on consumer advertising.
Sealy expects to spend over $150 million in advertising this
year, but a majority of that will still go to retailers.
"We're hearing levels of around $10-$20 million in
(consumer) ad spending by innerspring makers. It's really not
enough to move the needle," Mattress Firm CEO Steve Stagner
said.
That amount falls well short of the $200 million KeyBanc's
Thomas estimates Tempur-Pedic will spend on consumer ads this
year alone.
Peter Keith, analyst at Piper Jaffray, said any increase in
ad expenditure was also likely to squeeze margins at Sealy.
"It will be hard for Sealy to cut back on spending on
retailers because it will hurt their relationship with the
retailers. They need to keep that spend but still sharply
increase advertising to consumers," Keith said.
That will be hard given Sealy's high debt levels.
Sealy, which is looking for a new CEO, has debt of $779
million, and has lost cash since 2009.
"Sealy is between a rock and a hard place. They probably
just need to bite the bullet, spend more money in specialty and
take the hit," KeyBanc's Thomas said.
NEW LEADERSHIP
Given its issues, picking the right person to steer a
turnaround is key. Current CEO Larry Rogers, a mattress industry
veteran, is retiring from the company this year.
Sources with knowledge of the situation say that Sealy's top
dissident shareholder, H Partners, wants the position to be
filled by an executive from outside the innerspring business.
"I think someone from a consumer products background will be
interesting because this industry has changed faster in the past
12 months than probably in the past 30 years," SunTrust's Hughes
said.