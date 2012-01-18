UPDATE 1-Sealy Corp Q4 results miss estimates

BRIEF-ECOMDASH ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH PITNEY BOWES
* ECOMDASH SAYS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH PITNEY BOWES; PARTNERSHIP WILL SEE PITNEY BOWES ADDED TO ECOMDASH'S SUITE OF INTEGRATIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q4 cont ops loss/shr $0.14 vs est EPS $0.01
* Q4 rev $269.3 mln vs est $309.8 mln
Jan 18 Mattress maker Sealy Corp's fourth-quarter results missed analysts' expectations as increased competition hurt demand for its products.
The company posted a loss of $14 million, or 14 cents per share from continuing operations, compared with an income of $3.5 million, or 3 cents per share, in the year ago period.
Net sales for the quarter-ended Nov. 27 fell by $27.3 million to $269.3 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 1 cent per share, on revenue of $309.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company were trading down 17 percent at $1.52 after the bell. They closed at $1.84 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 1 For the first time in four years, the world's biggest miners are awash in cash, riding a wave of cost cuts and a recovery in raw material prices from coal to zinc last year.
* Pier 1 Imports recalls about 363,000 units of glass knobs due to laceration hazard