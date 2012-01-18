UPDATE 1-Sealy Corp Q4 results miss estimates

* Q4 cont ops loss/shr $0.14 vs est EPS $0.01

* Q4 rev $269.3 mln vs est $309.8 mln

Jan 18 Mattress maker Sealy Corp's fourth-quarter results missed analysts' expectations as increased competition hurt demand for its products.

The company posted a loss of $14 million, or 14 cents per share from continuing operations, compared with an income of $3.5 million, or 3 cents per share, in the year ago period.

Net sales for the quarter-ended Nov. 27 fell by $27.3 million to $269.3 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 1 cent per share, on revenue of $309.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were trading down 17 percent at $1.52 after the bell. They closed at $1.84 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.