REFILE-Sealy shareholder H Partners calls for board shake up - WSJ

March 11 Sealy Corp's
second-largest shareholder has called for a shake up of the
board, blaming the mattress maker's private-equity backer and
largest shareholder, KKR & Co, for the company's poor
performance, the Wall Street Journal said.
H Partners Management LLC, which holds 14.5 percent of the
company's shares, said in a letter to the board that KKR has
loaded Sealy with debt, missed opportunities to expand and
extracted hefty fees as the company struggled.
KKR currently holds a 46.2 percent stake in Sealy.
A KKR spokeswoman declined to comment to the Wall Street
Journal on Sunday. However, a Sealy representative told the
Journal that the company's management and board "have heard and
considered H Partners' concerns over the past few months, and
will consider H Partners' latest comments with appropriate
care."
The letter to the board is expected to be filed with
securities regulators on Monday morning, the Wall Street Journal
said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Sealy and KKR could not immediately be reached for comment
by Reuters outside business hours.