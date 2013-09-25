版本:
Seanergy Maritime raises going concern risk

Sept 25 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp raised concerns about its ability to continue as a going concern after defaulting on loan repayments.

The dry bulk shipper said Chief Financial Officer Christina Anagnostara has resigned, effective Nov. 1.

The company has outstanding debt of $173.1 million.
