Steve Oplinger joins Seaport as HY Sales and Trading Head

UPDATE 1-Chinese conglomerate HNA takes top stake in Deutsche Bank
* Qatari investors options would give them similar stake (Adds stakeholder details, background)
NEW YORK, February 18 (IFR) - Steve Oplinger has joined Seaport Global Holdings LLC as head of high yield sales and trading, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.
Oplinger began his new role last week and will report to Michael Meyer, Seaport Global's head of fixed income sales and trading.
Oplinger joins Seaport from RBC Capital Markets where he was head of US high-yield and leveraged loan sales and trading since April 2013. He left RBC in January. (Reporting by Mariana Santibanez; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
FRANKFURT, May 3 German lighting group Osram said its 2020 targets looked easier to achieve after a strong quarter that led it to raise its full-year targets on Tuesday but it was too early to hike the mid-term goals.
LONDON, May 3 European shares slipped slightly from the 20-month highs they hit in the previous session, as investors locked in some profits following some underwhelming company results.