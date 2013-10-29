CORRECTED-BRIEF-Sears estimates 3.7 pct fall in Q3 comparable store sales

BT slump weighs on European, UK indexes; Generali rallies
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
(Corrects headline to show that comparable store sales are estimates, not actual)
Oct 29 Oct 29 Sears Holdings Corp : * Provides update on actions to transform business and third quarter performance * "The current market value of our 51% interest in Sears Canada is over $675 million" * Evaluating separating both Lands' End business and Sears Auto Center business * Says comparable store sales for the twelve-week period ended October 26, 2013 declined 3.7% * Expects third quarter adjusted EBITDA to be in an approximate range of between negative $250 million to $300 million * Have begun the repositioning of the auto centers business around non-tire related services * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage (Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore)
* Generali jumps on deal chatter (Adds quote and detail, updates prices)
* Goldman says Tjokrosaputro has damaged its reputation (Adds comment from Goldman's lawyer and IDX head)
LONDON, Jan 24 The Turkish lira was flat to the dollar on Tuesday before a key central bank meeting at which it is expected to raise interest rates by at least 50 basis points, while broader emerging assets firmed, with equities at 2-1/2 month highs.