2014年 3月 1日

BRIEF-Sears says 'actively reviewing' systems for possible security breach, no evidence a breach has occurred

Feb 28 Sears Holdings Corp : * Is "actively reviewing" its systems to determine if it has been victim of

security breach -- company spokesman * Has found no information based on review to date to suggest a breach has

occurred -- company spokesman
