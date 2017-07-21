Sears Canada starts liquidation sales prior to closing stores

TORONTO, July 21 (Reuters) - Sears Canada Inc said it would start liquidation sales on Friday at 54 stores that it plans to close as part of a court-approved restructuring plan to improve its performance following years of declining sales.

Sears Canada, which in 2012 was spun off from U.S. retailer Sears Holdings Corp, filed for creditor protection in June and laid out a restructuring plan that included the store closures as well as some 2,900 job cuts.

The liquidation sales will be held at 20 full-line Sears Canada department stores, 15 Sears Home outlets, 10 Outlet stores and 9 Hometown locations. (Reporting by Jim Finkle in Toronto; Editing by Bernadette Baum)