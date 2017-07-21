FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sears Canada starts liquidation sales prior to closing stores
调查：主要央行为收紧政策预热 尽管通胀仍不温不火
中企海外投资"有控有扶" 政策频繁转向或增加企业决策难度
109家中企上榜世界财富500强 阿里巴巴和腾讯首次入榜
2017年7月21日

TORONTO, July 21 (Reuters) - Sears Canada Inc said it would start liquidation sales on Friday at 54 stores that it plans to close as part of a court-approved restructuring plan to improve its performance following years of declining sales.

Sears Canada, which in 2012 was spun off from U.S. retailer Sears Holdings Corp, filed for creditor protection in June and laid out a restructuring plan that included the store closures as well as some 2,900 job cuts.

The liquidation sales will be held at 20 full-line Sears Canada department stores, 15 Sears Home outlets, 10 Outlet stores and 9 Hometown locations. (Reporting by Jim Finkle in Toronto; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

