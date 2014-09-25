Sears Canada CEO to step down

BRIEF-Thales acquires Guavus in the US
* Thales acquires US company Guavus, a real-time big data analytics
Sept 25 Struggling department store chain Sears Canada Inc, majority-owned by Sears Holdings Corp , said Chief Executive Douglas Campbell would resign by the end of this year to tend to personal family issues.
Campbell intends to continue until the company names a replacement, but no later than Jan. 1, 2015, Sears Canada said.
The company, whose revenue has declined for six straight years, reported its ninth loss in 14 quarters last month.
Sears Canada, which is facing stiff competition from U.S. rivals such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp, has cut about 3,000 positions since November, closed many stores and sold several leases over the past year.
Hedge fund billionaire Eddie Lampert's Sears Holdings said in May it was looking to sell its 51 percent stake in Sears Canada.
The company's shares, which have fallen nearly 20 pct since then, closed at $12.65 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
April 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 27 As Britain prepares to negotiate its EU departure, a number of banks are likely to decide within two months where to set up new continental bases to make sure they can keep serving clients in the bloc after Brexit.