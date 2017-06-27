CORRECTED-Sears Canada to delist from Nasdaq

(Corrects paragraph 3 to "bankruptcy protection" from
"bankruptcy")
June 26 Sears Canada Inc said on Monday
it had received a notice from Nasdaq to delist the company's
shares.
The trading would be suspended on July 3, 2017, unless the
company requests an appeal to delist shares, Sears Canada said,
adding that it will not appeal the decision.
The Toronto-based retailer, which has been struggling with
years of losses and falling sales due to competition from
big-box retailers and online merchants, filed for bankruptcy
protection last week.
The retailer said last week it plans to cut jobs and close
about a quarter of its stores as part of a restructuring
approved by an Ontario bankruptcy court.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)