CORRECTED-Sears Canada raises 'going concern' doubts

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say Sears Canada was spun off from
Sears Holdings in 2012, not 2013)
June 13 Sears Canada Inc on Tuesday
raised doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern,
saying cash and estimated cash flows from operations were not
expected to be enough to meet obligations over the next 12
months.
The retailer also reported a 15.2 percent decline in
first-quarter sales, continuing a trend of declining sales since
it was spun off from parent Sears Holdings Corp in
2012.
Sears Holdings has a nearly 12 percent stake in Sears
Canada.
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai
Sachin Ravikumar)