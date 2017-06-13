UPDATE 2-Sears Canada flags 'going concern' doubts, explores sale

(Adds background, share movement)
By Ahmed Farhatha and Siddharth Cavale
June 13 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled
Sears Canada Inc flagged doubts about its ability to
continue as a going concern and said it was exploring strategic
options, including a sale of the company, following years of
losses and falling sales.
Sears Canada's shares slumped as much as 56 percent to 50
Canadian cents in early trading, as investors fretted about
whether the company would be able to weather this liquidity
crisis before it found a buyer.
The company was valued at about C$51 million ($38.5
million)at its lowest stock price on Tuesday, a far cry from the
C$1.18 billion valuation when it was partially spun off from
Sears Holdings Corp in November 2012.
Sears Canada, much like Sears Holdings - now its
fourth-largest shareholder - has struggled for years to remain
relevant to shoppers who have switched to stores that keep up
with fast-changing fashion trends.
The company has also booked losses as Wal-Mart Canada and
Amazon.com Inc have stepped up competition.
Sears Canada's sales have fallen every quarter since it was
spun off from Sears Holdings in 2012.
Sears Holdings, in March, also warned about its ability to
continue as a going concern. The company said on Tuesday that it
would cut 400 full-time jobs at its headquarters in Illinois as
part of its plan to save more than $1 billion in costs
annually.
Sears Canada said it would postpone its 2017 annual meeting
scheduled for June 14 to a date it would determine later.
The company's cash and estimated cash flows from operations
were not expected to be enough to meet obligations over the next
12 months, it said in a statement.
The company said it had expected to be able to borrow up to
an additional $175 million, which was secured against its owned
and leased real estate, as part an existing loan. Based on
current talks with lenders, however, it expects that it will be
able to borrow up to $109 million.
Sears Canada said it had recently begun a process to address
its liquidity situation to continue to finance its business and
had hired BMO Capital Markets to assist with the restructuring
process.
($1 = 1.3239 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha and Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Sayantani Ghosh)