Sears Canada preparing to seek creditor protection - source

| June 20
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled
Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection
against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with
the matter said on Tuesday.
A Sears Canada representative was not immediately available
for comment.
The business may be sold off in pieces after the court
filing which will likely lead to liquidation, the person said.
The company had last week said it was exploring strategic
options, including a sale of the company, following years of
declining sales.
The company's sales have fallen every quarter since it was
spun off from Sears Holdings in 2012.
Sears Canada, much like Sears Holdings, now its
fourth-largest shareholder, has struggled for years to remain
relevant to shoppers who have switched to stores that keep up
with fast-changing fashion trends.
Bloomberg had earlier reported on the company preparing to
seek court protection against creditors. (bloom.bg/2tLqg4s)
(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)