Sears Canada posts loss as sales fall

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 18 Sears Canada Inc reported its third straight quarterly loss, as sales continued to decline at the struggling department store chain.
Net loss widened to C$118.7 million ($105.23 million), or C$1.16 per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, from C$48.8 million, or 48 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The company, in which Sears Holdings Corp has a stake, said revenue fell 15 percent to C$834.5 million.
Same store sales declined 9.5 percent. ($1 = 1.1280 Canadian dollar) (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta and Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
May 1 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.