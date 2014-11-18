版本:
Sears Canada posts loss as sales fall

Nov 18 Sears Canada Inc reported its third straight quarterly loss, as sales continued to decline at the struggling department store chain.

Net loss widened to C$118.7 million ($105.23 million), or C$1.16 per share, in the third quarter ended Nov. 1, from C$48.8 million, or 48 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

The company, in which Sears Holdings Corp has a stake, said revenue fell 15 percent to C$834.5 million.

Same store sales declined 9.5 percent. ($1 = 1.1280 Canadian dollar) (Reporting By Tanvi Mehta and Manya Venkatesh in Bangalore)
